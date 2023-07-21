Win the moment: Filipinas

For Jaclyn Sawicki (left), her mother played an important role in her career in football. She is grateful for all her hard work and dedication in ensuring she made it to all training and games. Malea Ceasr says making it to the Women's World Cup 2023 is not just a dream come true for her but for her parents and aunties too who are all athletes. Credit: SBS Filipino

'Win the moment and if one moment doesn't go your way, just win the next one.' says Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic.

Key Points
  • This is the first time that the Philippines is competing in the Women's World Cup.
  • The Filipinas ranks 46th in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
  • Filipinas Coach Alen Stajcic is Australian.
Win the moment is one of the key takeaways that Filipinas' defender Malea Cesar brings from her time at the pitch. A place where she has found profound connections, 'something really special for me was that I never really found a group of people that I belonged in until I was a part of this team.'

Teamwork

As the women play their first-ever World Cup in New Zealand, midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki says it is all about teamwork, 'I don't think we can pinpoint one person, there are people who aren't with us today. People who were there when times were tough. I think if these people didn't stick it out when things were rough, when they weren't getting paid, when they had to do their own laundry at camp; I myself for example wouldn't be here today.'

While the Filipinas were not able to kick the goals needed to win the game against Switzerland (2-0) they are preparing to 'win the next moment' when they play against New Zealand on Tuesday, July 25.



