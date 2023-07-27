'Proud Filipina': Football fan shares joy over the Filipinas’ victory in the FIFA WWC

Key Points Angelique 'Rona' Narvaez has been playing football since childhood, so it meant a lot to her to learn that the Philippines' team made it to the FIFA WWC.

She is a football fan and was brought to tears when Sarina Bolden scored a goal for the Philippines against New Zealand.

She admires Sarina Bolden because Rona is also a striker.

Rona and her father went to New Zealand to watch the first match of the Philippines against Switzerland.

In an interview with SBS Filipino, football fan Angelique 'Rona' Narvaez shared her joy while watching the breathtaking match between the Philippines and New Zealand at Melbourne Federation Square.





Rona shed tears of happiness when her admired striker, Sarina Bolden, scored a goal.



Football fan Angelique 'Rona' Narvaez watched the Filipinas' second match against New Zealand at Federation Square in Melbourne. She also expressed regret for not being able to watch the match live at the stadium in Wellington.





Especially since Rona travelled to New Zealand with her father to witness the Philippines' first match against Switzerland.



