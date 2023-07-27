'Proud Filipina': Football fan shares joy over the Filipinas’ victory in the FIFA WWC

362657538_786686933121209_2286876646016532184_n.jpg

Filipino-Australian Rona Narvaez with her dad posing with Team Filipinas player Sofia Harrison. Credit: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Filipinos celebrated after the Philippines National Women's Football Team won against New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Key Points
  • Angelique 'Rona' Narvaez has been playing football since childhood, so it meant a lot to her to learn that the Philippines' team made it to the FIFA WWC.
  • She is a football fan and was brought to tears when Sarina Bolden scored a goal for the Philippines against New Zealand.
  • She admires Sarina Bolden because Rona is also a striker.
  • Rona and her father went to New Zealand to watch the first match of the Philippines against Switzerland.
In an interview with SBS Filipino, football fan Angelique 'Rona' Narvaez shared her joy while watching the breathtaking match between the Philippines and New Zealand at Melbourne Federation Square.

Rona shed tears of happiness when her admired striker, Sarina Bolden, scored a goal.
357293018_308666428202692_6335388658051057169_n.jpg
Football fan Angelique 'Rona' Narvaez watched the Filipinas' second match against New Zealand at Federation Square in Melbourne.
She also expressed regret for not being able to watch the match live at the stadium in Wellington.

Especially since Rona travelled to New Zealand with her father to witness the Philippines' first match against Switzerland.

Rona emphasized that the recognition of women and Filipinas in the field of sports means a lot to her and others like her who are passionate about football.
RELATED CONTENT

Win the moment: Filipinas

Filipino fans show strong support for Team Filipinas in upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup

Pinoy supporters ng Team Filipinas, nangangamba na hindi mapanood ang FIFA Women's World Cup

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rob and Larraine with their two girls

Changes to childcare subsidy aim to help ease financial burden on families

Business success - An inclusive team composition

Advocates urge businesses to increase employment opportunities for people with disability

QUESTION TIME

Casual workers could have an easier pathway to permanent positions

NEW ZEALAND SOCCER - Sarina Bolden

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 July