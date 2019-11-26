SBS Filipino

Women's Underwater Hockey Team aiming for gold at the 30th SEA Games

'You don't have to be a graet swimmer to play underwater hockey' says Nadj Buenafe

'You don't have to be a graet swimmer to play underwater hockey' says Nadj Buenafe

Published 26 November 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 1 December 2019 at 8:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
The Philippine Women's Underwater Hockey Team is set to debut at the coming 30th South East Asian Games. Nadja Buenafe, Vice Captain for Women's Hockey Team tells us why this competition is important for the team.

