Women's Underwater Hockey Team aiming for gold at the 30th SEA Games

ALSO LISTEN TO
'You don't have to be a graet swimmer to play underwater hockey' says Nadj Buenafe Source: supplied N Buenafe
Published 26 November 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 1 December 2019 at 8:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippine Women's Underwater Hockey Team is set to debut at the coming 30th South East Asian Games. Nadja Buenafe, Vice Captain for Women's Hockey Team tells us why this competition is important for the team.
Published 26 November 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 1 December 2019 at 8:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share