Worried about the delivery of your 'balikbayan box'? Here's what you need to know

Companies need to abide by OHS. Source: Mediamodifier from Pixabay

Published 11 December 2020 at 1:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Hazel Salas, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Some Filipinos in Western Australia are worried about their balikbayan boxes not arriving in time for Christmas.

It is quite natural for Filipinos abroad to send a balikbayan box as gifts for friends and family in the Philippines.

But some Filipinos in Western Australia are worried about their balikbayan boxes because after the typhoon and the pandemic, their shipments may not arrive on time.

According to Elim Moreno, administrator and agent of a freight forwarder in Perth, the shipment takes six to eight weeks, so they have set cut off days in the recent months for those who want to send a balikbayan box before Christmas.

Ms Moreno also gives tips to avoid shipment delays:

First, make sure your box has no illicit items in it such as guns, drugs, money, and jewelry.

Second, declare all the contents of the balikbayan box on the packing list.

Third, keep all receipts such as cargo receipt.

Fourth, monitor the movement of your shipment.

And most importantly, make sure to use an accredited freight forwarder.

The list of accredited freight forwarders can be found on the website of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry or DTI.

Meanwhile, balikbayan boxes that arrive in the Philippines are still undergoing K9 inspection and X-rays to ensure that they are safe before they reach loved ones this Christmas.

 

