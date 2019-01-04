SBS Filipino

Would-be travellers left high and dry by web-booking service Bestjet's collapse

SBS Filipino

Bestjet

Benjamin Gayler booked flights to Italy for his family via Bestjet Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2019 at 11:00am, updated 4 January 2019 at 11:16am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hundreds of people who booked flights with online booking agent Bestjet have been left angry, confused and thousands of dollars out of pocket by its collapse. Many who paid their fares in full and received e-tickets are discovering their bookings are no longer valid.

Published 4 January 2019 at 11:00am, updated 4 January 2019 at 11:16am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ALSO READ

READ MORE

Qantas is safest airline in the world (again)



Follow SBS Filipino on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom