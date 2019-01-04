Would-be travellers left high and dry by web-booking service Bestjet's collapse

ALSO READ
Benjamin Gayler booked flights to Italy for his family via Bestjet Source: SBS
Hundreds of people who booked flights with online booking agent Bestjet have been left angry, confused and thousands of dollars out of pocket by its collapse. Many who paid their fares in full and received e-tickets are discovering their bookings are no longer valid.
