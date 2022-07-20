Writing love songs: How lyrics can captivate a heart

Love songs grasp much of music listeners' attention. From soapy ballads on enduring heartbreak to cheerful tunes about finding new love, people have a lot to sing about this topic.





According to Froi Patrix Agujar "Trix" of Hiraya Music, a collective of Filipino Recording Artists based in Melbourne, a love song is usually best if written from personal experiences.





If listeners can connect with the artist's emotions, they will likely enjoy the song and even try to relate to it, even if they have never been in the same situation.





