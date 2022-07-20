SBS Filipino

Writing love songs: How lyrics can captivate a heart

Hiraya Music Filipino-Australian artist in Melbourne

Jancent, Trix and Ace of Hiraya Music Source: Hiraya Music/KingAbbot/DaxBaco

Presented by Dan Villanueva, Edinel Magtibay
In this episode of Love Down Under, Trix Agujar of Hiraya Music shares his songwriting methods and other creative elements of being in a band.

Love songs grasp much of music listeners' attention. From soapy ballads on enduring heartbreak to cheerful tunes about finding new love, people have a lot to sing about this topic.

According to Froi Patrix Agujar "Trix" of Hiraya Music, a collective of Filipino Recording Artists based in Melbourne, a love song is usually best if written from personal experiences.

If listeners can connect with the artist's emotions, they will likely enjoy the song and even try to relate to it, even if they have never been in the same situation.

Writing love songs: How lyrics can captivate a heart

 Highlights

  • Powerhouse artists of Hiraya Music are hoping to bring contemporary Filipino music to the rest of Australia
  • "Hugot" which means to pull from deep within, is the core of the Filipino love song
  • Collaborating with other musicians can offer a great way to break new ground and get a fresh perspective on a track
 
