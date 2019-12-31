SBS Filipino

Year in review: Top 5 stories that gripped PH in 2019

PH Newsmakers of 2019

Published 31 December 2019
By Edinel Magtibay
As the year comes to an end, we narrowed down our list of stories that captured the attention of Filipinos. Time for one last look with Edinel Magtibay.

#5. Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao
The first quarter of the year was buzzed by the transition of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) - Rehiyong Awtonomo Ng Bangsamoro Sa Muslim Mindanao 
 
BARMM was formed after voters decided to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law in a January 21, 2019 plebiscite. 
The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) with Al Hajj Murad Ebrahim as interim chief minister, serves as the “caretaker” of the BARMM'S government from 2019 to the 2022 elections. 
The creation of the newly established region is claimed to be a path toward a lasting peace in Mindanao. 
 
#4. 'Ninja cops'
Philippine National Police (PNP) director-general  Oscar Albayalde takes centre stage with the "ninja cops" investigation as witnesses in senate inquiries have accused the police chief of receiving money from the drug sale and protecting the policemen involved in the drug operation. 
 
13 cops and Albayalde are facing police-filed drug and corruption complaints before the department of justice over the anomalous anti-drug operation in Pampanga in 2013.
 
On October 13, the director-general stepped down, less than a month before his retirement. 
 
#3. VP Leni Robredo 
Several twists and turns took place as President Rodrigo Duterte dared Vice President Leni Robredo to be the co-chair of The Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD). Against the advice of her allies in the political opposition, Robredo accepted the offer. 
 
The cabinet position gave Robredo oversight function over drug enforcement agencies and offices. But less than three weeks after her appointment, president Duterte has fired Robredo after expressing dissatisfaction on her performance as drug czar. 
 
In her 19-day stint as co-chair of (ICAD), she has met with various stakeholders on the government’s campaign against illegal drugs. However, her meeting with the United Nations was deemed by the president as a "misstep." 
After her dismissal, Robredo warned to expose what she knows about the controversial anti-drug program.
 
#2. 30th SEA Games overall champion
The Philippines reigned on top of the medal standings, wrapping the 30th Southeast Asian Games as the overall champion. The country has successfully repeated a historic feat with an all-time high 149 golds, 117 silvers, and 121 bronze medals.
 
The athletes sparkled amid initial negative perception of the country’s hosting of the biennial event from November 28 to December 11.
 
11 countries competed in 56 sports over 500 events.
 
#1. Justice for Maguindanao massacre victims
 A decade will end closing a chapter of the bloodiest political killing in the country. Quezon City regional trial court judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes handed down the verdict on several accused of the Maguindanao massacre on December 19, 2019. 
 
Five members of the Ampatuan clan were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing members of the rival Mangudadatu family with 32 journalists and media workers. Principal perpetrators are facing up to 40years of imprisonment for 57 counts of murder.
 
The verdict, which follows a 10-year battle for justice, was welcomed by families but was described a partial victory. 80 other accused have yet to be arrested but the initial conviction of masterminds is considered a critical step towards justice for victims of one of the worst killings of journalists in history
 
