SBS Filipino

Year of the Pig 2019: Will it be a better year for you?

SBS Filipino

Lunar New Year 2019

Find out what does 2019 have in store for you? Source: SBS Radio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2019 at 7:20am, updated 8 February 2019 at 11:26am
By Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As we welcome the Lunar New Year, let's have a look at what 2019 has in store for you. Feng Shui and Chinese astrology expert Master Hanz Cua predicts this year will be 'better than last year'.

Published 5 February 2019 at 7:20am, updated 8 February 2019 at 11:26am
By Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Master Hanz Cua shares which animal signs are predicted to be "lucky" and gives a few tips on how to ward off bad luck for the "unlucky" ones.

ALSO READ

READ MORE

Year of the Pig 2019: What you can do to boost your luck



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom