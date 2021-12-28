2021 Yearender Special - Major finance stories of the year in Australia

2021 has been an extraordinary story in business and financial matters.
There were record house prices and a record sharemarket - all during the second year of a pandemic.
Massive government support coupled with ultra-low interest rates inflated asset prices.
But as the global economy reopens amid huge demand - and businesses and factories adjust to a COVID world - inflation is kicking in.
Highlights
- Reserve Bank believes economy will grow by 5.5 per cent next year.
- The stock market was dominated by merger and acquisition activity
- Regional politics also a big impact on economy.
