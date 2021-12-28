SBS sa Wikang Filipino

2021 Yearender Special - Major finance stories of the year in Australia

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

澳洲消費者在新年2022年最擔心雜貨加價。

Counting money Source: AAP Image/Alan Porritt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2021 at 11:59am, updated 28 December 2021 at 12:07pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The Australian sharemarket enjoyed double digit returns in 2021 despite the ongoing threat of COVID and the re-emergence of inflation.

Published 28 December 2021 at 11:59am, updated 28 December 2021 at 12:07pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
2021 has been an extraordinary story in business and financial matters.

There were record house prices and a record sharemarket - all during the second year of a pandemic.

Massive government support coupled with ultra-low interest rates inflated asset prices.

Advertisement
But as the global economy reopens amid huge demand - and businesses and factories adjust to a COVID world -  inflation is kicking in.

Highlights

  • Reserve Bank believes economy will grow by 5.5 per cent next year.
  • The stock market was dominated by merger and acquisition activity
  • Regional politics also a big impact on economy.
LISTEN TO
2021 Yearender Special - Major finance stories of the year in Australia image

2021 Yearender Special - Major finance stories of the year in Australia

SBS Filipino

28/12/202103:57
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?