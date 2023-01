Ang kahinaan ng isang babae ay maaaring maging lakas niya

"I am a nerd and I also like to box. And I feel like it's empowering for people to see examples of women who don't necessarily fit the mode of what you expect and it allows other women to really shine themselves and if they have some weird interests that people don't expect quite often then that's fine, they should go and pursue that," ang sabi ni Lizza habang binigyang-diin niya ang pagnanais na manatili sa parehong pamamahayag at boksing.