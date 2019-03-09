SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ipinagdiriwang ang mga kababaihan ng iba't ibang kultura sa pamamagitan ng sining

International Women's Day

Marikit Santiago with one of her artworks Source: SBS Filipino

Published 9 March 2019
By Annalyn Violata
"I do stand as a proud morena, I'm very proud of the colour of my skin. I can't say I'm entirely proud of being a Filipino, but I'm not entirely proud of being Australian either; but I am proud of having that complexity of culture and having these multiple identities." Matapos tanggihan ang kanyang kultura at etniko sa kanyang pagkabata, ang artist na si Marikit Santiago ay lubos na ipinagmamalaki at ipinagdiriwang ang kanyang mga pinagmulang Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng kanyang sining.

"My cultural heritage and ethnicity is really the foundation of my practice because for a very long time or for most of my childhood I really rejected it. So, now that I'm in this position as an adult raising my own children with complex cultural identities, the only thing that I could feel and that I felt absolute confidence in speaking about is my experience in my culture and cultural heritage."

International Women's Day
Marikit Santiago as one of the panelists at the Girl's Talk Women's Work in celebration of the International Women's Day 2019 (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Pagpapatong-patong ng mga kultura ni Marikit Santiago

Parang ipinanganak at lumaki sa Pilipinas

Inspiring young women on how they perceive their place in the world



