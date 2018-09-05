SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Abuse survivors binatikos ang di sapat na sentensiya sa Catholic school principal

July 19, 2018.

Former school principal and Marist Brother Gerard McNamara (left) enters the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 5 September 2018
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Binatikos ng mga abuse survivors ang naging senteniysa na siyam na buwan sa dating punong guro Joseph McNamara ng paraalan Katoliko. Habng humingi ng paumanhin ang Marist Brother sa mga nagawa niya.

