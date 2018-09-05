Abuse survivors binatikos ang di sapat na sentensiya sa Catholic school principal
Former school principal and Marist Brother Gerard McNamara (left) enters the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 5 September 2018 at 4:19pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Binatikos ng mga abuse survivors ang naging senteniysa na siyam na buwan sa dating punong guro Joseph McNamara ng paraalan Katoliko. Habng humingi ng paumanhin ang Marist Brother sa mga nagawa niya.
Published 5 September 2018 at 4:19pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share