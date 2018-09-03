SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Katolikong Arsobispo, tumangging sirain ang selyo ng kumpisalan

Sister Monica Cavanag and Archbishop Mark Coleridge

C Source: AAP

Published 3 September 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 2:11pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Tinanggihan ng simbahang Katoliko sa Australya, ang rekomendasyon ng Royal Commission sa Institutional Responses to Child Sexcual Abuse, na sirain ang tinawag na selyo ng kumpisalan.

