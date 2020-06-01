Pagbabalik sa kalikasan ng isang Pinoy hiking group

"Every week, my partner [Lyff Ibea] and I took nature walks together; then we decided to invite other people. More and more people joined," saad ni Emil Lunasco.





Partners Lyff Ibea [L] and Emil Lunasco [R] Source: Emil Lunasco





Ng padami ng padami ang mga sumasali sa kanila, pinagdesisyunan ng grupo na gawing opisyal ang grupo. Tinawag nila itong Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney.





Highlights





Sumasali ang mga grupo para magkaroon mg mga bagong kaibigan

Masayan ang grupo sa pagluwag ng restrictions

Nakaramdam sila ng 'normalcy' ng makabalik sila sa kalikasan

Bago ang pandemic

Mahilig mamasyal ang grupo sa Royal National Park, tabing-dagat at iba pang mga kilalang lugar.





Ayon kay Lyff, "When you’re with Mother Nature, it's like your stress disappears. Some in our group need that. Some also want to lose weight. Some want to explore. But it seems the common denominator is our members want to gain more friends." "It seems the common denominator is our members want to gain more friends." Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney





Ang pagkakaroon ng kaibigan ang naging layunin ng mga miyembro na sina Patty Yousif at Alyssa Baduya.





"I had friends from work but I also wanted to meet other Filipinos. I browsed through Facebook and found this group," saad ni Patty. "I had friends from work but I also wanted to meet other Filipinos." Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney Aminado si Alyssa na siya'y naging "a bit shy during [her] first trek with the group". Ngayon, mayroon na siyang mga bagong kaibigan at regular na plano tuwing linggo.





Ngunit, natigil lahat ng kanilang planong lakad ng sumabog ang pandemic.





Pagluwag ng restrictions

"When it was announced on May 10 that restrictions were easing and we were allowed to go out, we were all so excited. We started making plans on where to go," saad ni Patty. A hike with friends Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney





"Everyone was so eager to attend because we've all be cooped up at home. So many attended the first trek!" dagdag ni Emil.





Dahil mahigit sa 10 ang dumalo, kinailangang hatiin ang grupo upang makasunod sa patakaran ng gobyerno ngayon. "Being able to trek again with our friends made me more appreciative." Source: Pinoy Weekend Walkers in Sydney





"Being able to trek again with our friends made me more appreciative. It was nice to be able to escape for a little bit again," saad ni Lyff.





Dagdag ni Emil dito, "It brought back a sense of normalcy to us. This was our activity. We invite people to come walk with us again."





