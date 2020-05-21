Mga life lessons na kanyang natutunan habang nasa social isolation

Highlights Magkaroon ng routine

Tuunan ng pansin ang mga bagay na ninais mong gawin noon

Magpasalamat para sa mga magagandang bagay sa iyong buhay

"I was very much affected by the lockdown. I'm an active and social guy. I go out with my friends every weekend and I like going to the gym. Then, all of that just stopped."





Kahit nahihirapan si Daniel Deleña sa new normal, may mga leksyon siyang natutunan na dadalhin niya kahit matapos na ang pandemic.











1. Magkaroon ng routine.

"I'm grateful. I know a lot of people lost their jobs because of the pandemic, but I'm lucky that I'm still employed. I work in the media space so the services I render are required."





Daniel's home office Source: Daniel Deleña





Maswerte din si Daniel na maari niyang gawin ang kanyang trabaho sa bahay.





"I still have a routine. I wake up at 6 or 7am, have breakfast, take a shower and go online at 8 or 9 am to start work. When I'm done for the day, I log out and change my clothes to indicate that work for the day is over."





2. Tandaan ang mga ninais mong gawin noon.

"I've always wanted to get a pet of my own, but I've always been so busy."





Daniel and his new pup, Maddie Source: Daniel Deleña





Dahil mas marami na siyang oras ngayon, nagawa na niya sa wakas ang matagal na niyang gustong gawin - ang bumili ng aso.





"A few weeks ago, I picked up my American Staffordshire Terrier, Maddie. Having a pet helps cheer me up. I'm happy when I get to play with her everyday. Having her around helps me deal with stress and anxiety."





3. Ilaan ang iyong panahon sa mga bagong aktibidad.

Dahil hindi siya makalabas, naghanap ng ibang aktibidad si Daniel. Natuto siyang magluto.





Daniel redirected his energy to cooking. Source: Daniel Deleña





"I didn't do it much in the past; but now that I have more time, I'm learning new recipes. Now I know how to make adobo , afritada , pasta...I'm pretty sure post-covid, I'll still continue cooking."





4. Alalahanin ang mga mahal mo sa buhay.

Bago nagkaroon ng ban sa mga international travellers, nakalipad ang kapatid niya sa Canberra upang siya'y bisitahin.





Daniel and his brother, Darren Source: Daniel Deleña





"I know a lot of people who are here by themselves, like international students. I'm lucky I have my brother [Darren] with me."





"Now that we have a lot of time, we should make more of an effort to connect with each other. Talk with your loved ones. Check in on them."





5. Mahalin ang iyong buhay.

Malaki ang pasasalamat ni Daniel para sa kanyang buhay.





"As restrictions ease, we appreciate what we have more. After this, I'll enjoy my life even more." Source: Daniel Deleña





"As restrictions ease, we appreciate what we have more. After this, I'll enjoy my life even more."





"We should enjoy the silver linings. There's always positives to be found. This too shall pass."





