Isang server binigay ang shifts sa mga katrabaho, naging bao supplier

"I gave up my job for my workmates. I knew their struggles. They needed the hours."





Nung sumabog ang pandemic at nagkaroon ng restrictions sa Australya, nabawasan ng trabaho ang mga food staff sa bansa. Imbis na ipaglaban ang kanyang mga shifts, pinagdesisyunan ni Jessica Alvarez na umalis sa kanyang posisyon upang manatili ang mga katrabaho niya sa kanila.

















Para sa iba

Nagtrabaho sa Cycho's ang international student na si Jessica Alvarez. Habang nagtatrabaho siya doon, nakilala niya ng mabuti ang kanyang mga kasamahan.





Jessica is an international student in Australia studying Accounting. Source: Jessica Alvarez "They were tricked by their agent, making them believe that their tuition was included in the payment they gave. They had to borrow money. Now, they're struggling."





"I have my own financial worries, but my sister is a nurse here and I live with her. I don't need to worry about rent at least."





Ang bao

Maraming oras si Jessica noong nag-lockdown at nawalan siya ng trabaho.





Jessica gave up her shifts so her workmates wouldn't lose theirs. Source: Supplied





"Like a lot of Filipinos in quarantine, I tried baking pandesal [bread rolls]; but then I thought - 'Why not siopao [white bun with meat filling]?' I missed the siopao from home."





Mula sa siopao , nag-pokus si Jessica sa bao.





"It was difficult in the beginning to get it perfectly white. The baos I first made looked so dirty," tawa niya.





"It was difficult in the beginning to get it perfectly white. The baos I first made looked so dirty," Jessica laughs. Source: Andreas Lischka from Pixabay





Kalaunan, na-perpekto niya ang kanyang bao recipe.





"I really didn't think I was that good in baking. I didn't have proper training, but when I started making baos, it just clicked."





Magandang balik

Nakita ni Cyrus Platon, ang may-ari ng Cycho's, ang mga gawa ni Jessica na bao sa social media.





"Cyrus asked if he could sample the bao I made. He liked it and asked if I could supply to the restaurant. I was fearful at first, but I was grateful he wanted to collaborate with me."





Cycho's now offers four flavours using Jessica's baos. Source: Supplied





May apat na uri na bao ang binebenta ng Cycho's ngayon - ang Caramel Sriracha, Chinese Bourbon, Buffalo and Filipino Adobo.





"My favourites are the Caramel Sriracha and Chinese Bourbon because they perfectly complement the bao."





Maliban sa pag-supply sa Cycho's, nakabalik na ngayon si Jessica bilang staff member dahil nagluwag na ang restrictions sa QLD. Mas napatibay pa ang kanyang relasyon sa kanyang mga amo at kasamahan dahil sa mga pangyayari.





Her relationships with her bosses and workmates are stronger than ever. Source: Supplied





"It didn't matter how much money I had, it was how my actions would impact others. It's important to choose to kindness even when you are having a hard time yourself. Good karma will come back to you."





