Australya nahaharap sa kakulangan ng mga pagkain at manggagawa

Highlights Sa halip na makapagtrabaho ay napilitan silang mag-isolate at bahagi din ng problema ay ang kawalan ng access sa rapid antigent test.

Nanawagan ngayon ang mga food distributors ng tulong sa gobyerno upang maayos ang sitwasyon.

Babaguhin ng pambansang gabinete ang mga batas ng isolation requirement.

"Currently we have over 20 percent of our distribution team absent, and over 10 percent of our store team absent. And how that's playing out in stores for our customers is, dependent on the time of day, that if they visit our stores they may see some empty shelves of certain products. It's having an enormous impact on our team of course, with those that do turn up. We are short-staffed. But our customers are doing an amazing job at the moment of only shopping what they need. And we'd really like to thank them for that," ito ang pahayag ng direktor ng Woolworths Supermarkets na si Jeanette Banksy.











Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10am-11am

Advertisement