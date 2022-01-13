SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australya nahaharap sa kakulangan ng mga pagkain at manggagawa

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Empty shelfs in super markets

Empty shelfs in super markets. Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2022 at 11:29am, updated 13 January 2022 at 11:56am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS

Nahaharap sa kakulangan ng mga supply ng karne, prutas at gulay ang mga merkado dahil dumarami sa mga empleyado ng supermarket tulad na lamang ng mga truck drivers at staff nito ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19 o maaring natukoy bilang close contact ng isang positibong kaso.

Published 13 January 2022 at 11:29am, updated 13 January 2022 at 11:56am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Sa halip na makapagtrabaho ay napilitan silang mag-isolate at bahagi din ng problema ay ang kawalan ng access sa rapid antigent test.
  • Nanawagan ngayon ang mga food distributors ng tulong sa gobyerno upang maayos ang sitwasyon.
  • Babaguhin ng pambansang gabinete ang mga batas ng isolation requirement.
"Currently we have over 20 percent of our distribution team absent, and over 10 percent of our store team absent. And how that's playing out in stores for our customers is, dependent on the time of day, that if they visit our stores they may see some empty shelves of certain products. It's having an enormous impact on our team of course, with those that do turn up. We are short-staffed. But our customers are doing an amazing job at the moment of only shopping what they need. And we'd really like to thank them for that," ito ang pahayag ng direktor ng Woolworths Supermarkets na si Jeanette Banksy.

 

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10am-11am

Advertisement

Sundan Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?