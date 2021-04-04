Matapos ang Easter egg-hunting, mga balot na foil saan dapat mapunta?

Bilang masigasig na nagtataguyod para sa kapaligiran, labis ang pagpapahalaga ng Miss Earth Australia 2018 at Miss International Australia Monique Shippen sa pag-recycle ng mga foil wrapper mula sa mga Easter egg na ating maiipon.





“As a former Miss Earth Australia and an environmental advocate, something I can spread to people is that, with your foil from your Easter eggs or bunnies, you can actually recycle them in your yellow bin,” lahad ni Bb Shippen





Tinatayang 67 milyong tonelada ng basura ang nalilikha ng mga Australyano taon-taon.

Halos 4 % nito ay mula sa mga tsokolate na kinakain tuwing panahon ng Easter.

Para mabawasan ang basura, itinataguyod ng marami, tulad ni Miss Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen na sundin ang pag-recycle ng mga pambalot na foil.







Basurang foil maaaring magamit muli

Maaaring ilagay sa yellow bin o recycle bin ang mga basurang foil, pero kailangang pagsama-samahin ito at bilugin ng sing-laki ng bola ng golf bago itapon sa dilaw na basurahan.





"If you make a big piece of collected foil, or turn them into a big ball of foil, you can recycle them as they are made from aluminium which is recyclable."





Gather the foil wrappers, scrunch them together and make a ball of foil before throwing them in the yellow bin. Source: Annalyn Violata





"If you didn’t eat enough chocolate and you only have little bit pieces of foil, you can put them inside an aluminium can and then throw the tin can in your yellow bin," dagdag ni Bb Shippen.





Ang pagtataguyod ni Monique Shippen para sa kapaligiran ay hindi lamang ngayong panahon ng Easter. Madalas siyang nakikilahok sa iba’t ibang mga gawain para tumulong sa pangangalaga ng kapaligiran.





“Some of you may know that I live near the beach and every March I join Clean Up Australia Day. This year I went to my local beach with the reigning Miss Earth Australia and we helped clean up the beach there.”





Bukod sa mga clean up drives, mahilig ding siyang gumawa ng kanyang sariling paglilinis, tulad na lamang kapag naglalakad siya. Madalas pinupulot niya ang mga nakikitang basura at itinatapon sa tamang tapunan.





"Also, just daily things like bringing your own bags, or your own bottles wherever you go. I’m just making sure that I’m still working closely with the Miss Earth Australia organisation in any event they have," dagdag ng 28-taong gulang na beauty title holder.





Miss Earth Australia 2018 & Miss International Australia Monique Shippen escorting the Easter Bunny this Easter giving treats to children in northern Sydney. Source: Supplied by Monique Shippen





Mga nakasanayan tuwing Semana Santa

Para sa beauty title holder, malaki ang impluwensya ng kanyang Pilipinang ina sa kanilang pagdiriwang ng Semana Santa kasama na ang Linggo ng Pagkabuhay.





“This Easter week, I went to my former primary school in Narraweena and the Filipino community organised a Station of the Cross and I also went at the Church where there was a Filipino priest and Filipino choir.”





Nitong Linggo ng Pagkabuhay, masaya naman siyang namigay ng Easter egg chocolates sa mga bata.





“I was escorting the Easter Bunny and we were giving out Easter chocolate eggs to the kids, wishing them a happy Easter holiday long-weekend,” ani ni Shippen na may 5 taon na nagboboluntaryo tuwing Easter para magbigay saya sa mga bata.





“It was so much seeing all the kids so happy with their families. I really love children as I am a teacher. I really do love making kids happy,” masayang kwento ng Early Childhood Educator.





