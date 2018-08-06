SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Napaka-init na panahon sa hilagang bahagi ng mundo!

Extreme heatwave suffered in Spain and Portugal.

Source: AAP

Published 7 August 2018 at 9:48am, updated 7 August 2018 at 12:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang Portugal at Spain ay nagtitiis sa sobrang init, na kung saan ang temperatura ay umabot sa pinaka-mataas, habang may bababalang ang kundisyon ay magpapatuloy pa ng ilang araw.

