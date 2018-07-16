SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Huling laro sa 2018 Football World Cup

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Fans Celebrate The Outcome Of The World Cup Final

Fans Celebrate The Outcome Of The World Cup Final on July 15, 2018 in France. Source: Getty Images Europe

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2018 at 11:47am, updated 16 July 2018 at 3:03pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang panghuling laro sa 2018 Football World Cup ay natapos na sa Rusya. Tinalo ng France ang Croatia upang matamo ang pinaka-mataas na tropeo sa putbol, sa pamamagitan ng skor na 4-2.

Published 16 July 2018 at 11:47am, updated 16 July 2018 at 3:03pm
By Mike Moran
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero