Foreign investors nagpakita ng interes sa Central Mindanao

presents the signed document on the Organic Law for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao

President Rodrigo Duterte with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Murad Ebrahim (R) and Speaker of the House Gloria Arroyo Source: AAP Image/ EPA/TED ALJIBE

Published 15 August 2018 at 5:12pm, updated 15 August 2018 at 6:35pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Ilang mga kompanya mula sa ibang bansa ang nagpakita ng interes sa malalaking proyekto at negosyo sa Central Mindanao matapos lagdaan ng Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte ang makasaysayang Bangsamoro Organic Law noong nakaraang buwan.

