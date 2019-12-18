Pamanang kabutihan ng mga may-ari ng isang Filipino food truck

May pamana si Thess Alegre sa kanyang anak na si Jobelle at ang kanyang dalawang kapatid. Hindi lamang umiikot ang pamanang ito sa pagkaing Pinoy kung di sa matatag na pagsasamahan ng mag-anak at sa pagmamalasakit nila na ipinapahiwatig gamit ang pagkaing kanilang hinahanda.





Mana sa ina

Nabuo ang Nanna Marce, ang food truck na pag-aaari ng pamilya, mula sa pagmamahal ng mga magkakapatid para sa lutuin ng kanilang ina at pagkatapos magretiro si Thess mula sa kanyang trabaho sa kapihan sa lokal na ospital.





"Mum always cooks for our friends when they come over and they absolutely love her food. One day my brothers and I were like, ' How cool would it be if we got a food truck and we served this food that people loved anyway already? ' In the beginning, it was just us joking," saad ni Jobelle.





Ang mga biro ay napunta sa seryosong usapan ukol sa isang negosyong pinangalan sa ina ni Thess na si Marce na nagbebenta rin noon ng pagkain sa Pilipinas.





Nanna Marce worked hard for her daughters, selling merienda food items and eventually putting up a small sundry in front of their home. Source: Supplied





"My mum worked in the naval base in Olongapo. She supported me and my sister by selling street food like banana cue (fried sugared banana on a stick) and kamote cue (fried sugared sweet potato on a stick). When her business grew, she opened a small sundry in front of our house," saad ni Thess.





Ngunit ilang taon lang itinagal ang tindahan ng kanyang ina dahil pumanawa ito mula sa breast cancer noong 10 taong gulang lamang si Thess.





"I grew up with my grandparents. We moved to Tagaytay. It's where I met my husband Rani," saad ni Thess. Then and now: Thess and Rani Alegre Source: Supplied





Lutuin ni inay

Ang pagtatagpo na ito ay nagbuhat ng kasal at tatlong anak na ngayo'y kasama na nila sa negosyo.





Ayon kay Jobelle, "The caravan is an extension of our family home, but on wheels. We have taken food that are already popular and gave them a Filipino spin. For example, loaded fries and sliders, [we use] adobo (soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and peppercorns) pulled pork and then pandesal (sweet bread rolls) for the buns of the sliders. The amazing thing is since we introduced these items on the menu, non-Filipinos are really having a go at saying words like ' Tatay ' (dad), ' turon ' (bananas sprinkled with sugar, wrapped with spring roll wrapper and fried) and ' pandesal '."





Maliban sa mga ito, pinagmamalaki ng pamilya ang sikat na manok at kanin ni Thess, ang kanilang Filipino-style spaghetti at ang 'The Family' sampler pack.





Jobelle: "We hesitated to [sell] sweet spaghetti because it's not what people are used to; but we served it at my daughter's party and guests loved it." Source: Supplied





"'The Family' is a OnePlate partner meal. OnePlate is an Australian organisation that combats world hunger, one plate at a time. For every 'The Family' sold, a dollar goes to a community in need. The project began in the Philippines. We're not well off by any means so hopefully this inspires people to not wait until they have massive surplus before they look at where they can fill a need in the world," saad ni Jobelle.





Some of Nanna Marce's offerings Source: Nanna Marce





Pinupunuan ng pamilya Alegre ang isa pang pangangailangan gamit ang sustainability practice nilang tumutulong din sa mga komunidad sa Pilipinas.





"When my brothers and I were kids in the Philippines, we weren't allowed to drink soda that were sold in plastic bags with a straw. We would escape and pass through the back of our house to buy from the corner store. We decided to do the same thing for the drinks we sell now. We place the drinks in a biodegradable cup and give the soda bottles to our friend who then raises money by recycling them. The money earned are sent to kids in Cebu for their school supplies, slippers and backpacks," saad ni Jobelle.





[L-R] Soda sold from corner stores in the Philippines are sometimes placed in plastic bags; Nanna Marce's sustainability practice is reminiscent of this Source: Supplied / Wanderlusting /LifeInThePhilippines (YouTube)





Ang iiwang pamana

Hindi lamang ang mga bata sa Cebu ang nabibigyang kaligayahan dahil sa pagmamalasakit ng mga Alegre.





"When we were kids, I remember our grandfather (middle) would always have Christmas parties and he would invite anyone to come - no matter who they were." Source: Supplied





"We were brought up to not turn our eyes away from people who are in need. Our grandfather would always invite people to our Christmas parties, especially if they had nowhere to go during the holidays," saad ni Jobelle.





Ang pag-iimbita sa ibang mga tao tuwing Pasko ay ginagawa pa rin ng pamilya dito sa Australya.





Ayon kay Jobelle, "When we look around where we live now, some don't have as close family ties as Filipinos; so my mom, she always opens the door to our friends and to whoever needs [compassion]. That's something that I want to pass on to our kids as well. I want them to be, ultimately, kind."





Jobelle: "I want [my kids] to be, ultimately, kind." Source: Supplied





At habang naging matagumpay sina Thess at Rani sa pagtuturo ng pagmamalasakit sa kanilang mga anak, saad ni Thess na ang pinakamaganda niyang nagawa ay ang pagpapalaki sa mga anak na malalim ang pagmamahal para sa pamilya.





Ayon kay Thess, "People know my kids as smart; but in as much as that is important, I'm happy that they have maintained their closeness and love for each other. I hope they continue sticking together and I pray they never lose their desire to help others in need."





Thess: "People know my kids as smart; but in as much as that is important, I'm happy that they have maintained their closeness and love for each other." Source: Supplied





