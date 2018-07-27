SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gloria Arroyo sunod na Punong Ministro sa ilalim ng Pederalismo?

at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Philippines 23 July 2018.

Former P-GMA bangs the gavel after taking the oath of the new House of Representatives Speaker during a session after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Published 27 July 2018 at 5:42pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Nagbabala si Senador Panfilo Lacson na maaring matalaga ang bagong halal na Speaker of the House Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo bilang Punong Ministro sakaling maipatuapad ang pamahalaang Pederalismo sa Pilipinas

