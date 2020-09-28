Magbubukas ang isang Gold Coast halo-halo shop sa tulong ng NEIS program

Highlights Nawalan ng trabaho si Janine ng tatlong buwan dahil sa pandemya.

Pinagdesisyunan niyang magtayo ng sarili niyang negosyo.

Nakakuha siya ng suporta mula sa NEIS upang mabuksan ang kanyang halo-halo shop na malapit sa Surfer's Paradise sa Oktubre.

"I studied in Le Cordon Bleu in Adelaide and worked as a commis chef after; but I was looking for sunny weather and more career opportunities, so I decided to move to the Gold Coast," saad ng pastry chef na si Janine Carampot.

Ang plano

Nakahanap ng trabaho si Janine sa Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach, ngunit pagkatapos ng ilang buwan, nangyari ang pandemya at nawalan siya ng trabaho. Napaisip siya kung ano nga ba ang mga susunod niyang hakbang.





"I noticed that there was a lack of Filipino presence in the dessert scene. There are a lot of gelato shops around, but I haven't really seen Asian flavours in their offerings."





"Also, there are Filipino stores carrying halo-halo [iced dessert with ice cream, gelatin, beans, flan, bananas, and other toppings], but they just have the traditional kind." Halo-halo Source: Janine Carampot "I've always wanted to run my own business and I thought, 'Why not a halo-halo shop?' There are tons of beaches and the weather is sunny in the Gold Coast. I thought halo-halo would be a good match."

NEIS (New Enterprise Incentive Scheme)

Habang may plano si Janine, kinailangan niya ng suporta. Wala siyang karanasan sa pagpapatakbo ng sarili niyang negosyo.





"I searched online for information and discovered the government's NEIS program." When Janine was stood down for three months, she decided to start working towards her dream of owning a business. Source: Janine Carampot Nagbibigay ang New Enterprise Incentive Scheme (NEIS) ng suporta sa mga bagong negosyo sa unang taon. Ang suporta ay binibigay sa pamamagitan ng mentorship, allowance hanggang 39 na linggo at rental assistance hanggang 26 na linggo para sa ilan.





Pagdating sa eligibility, ang mga maaaring makatanggap ng tulong ay kinakailangang 18 na taong gulang ka o pataas; maaari kang magtrabaho sa Australya; maaari kang pumunta sa training at magtrabaho ng full-time sa negosyo; hindi ka tumanggap ng tulong mula sa NEIS noong nakaraang taon; at hindi ka bankrupt. Janine had a business plan. The NEIS program helped her with the next steps. Source: Janine Carampot "I'm currently a temporary resident - on an employer-sponsored visa - and I was still able to get support from NEIS. Eligibility also depends on the business you are planning to put up ," saad ni Janine.





"The great thing about the program is they give you emotional support as well. They give you a morale boost so that you feel you are capable of running a business."

Ang tindahan

Ngayong kaya na niyang magkaroon ng sariling negosyo, bubuksan na ni Janine ang Noypi Halo-Halo malapit sa Surfer's Paradise sa Oktubre 17. Noypi Halo Halo will open on October 17 near Surfer's Paradise. Source: Janine Carampot "After being out of work for three months, Sofitel got me back as a part-time chef with flexible hours. The rest of the time, I've been doing everything on my own on the business because I'm a sole trader. I do everything from advertising, conceptualisation, accounting."





"Even if we're still in the middle of a pandemic, cases have gone down in Queensland and life is kind of back to normal. While there is still social distancing, there are a lot of people on Surfer's Paradise now. Even if it gets cold, people are out, so that's good for business" tawa niya. Some variants to be offered at Noypi Halo-Halo Source: Janine Carampot "I hope my business is successful so I can open another shop next year."





