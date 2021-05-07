Pagtalakay sa mga kinakaharap na problema ng mga migrante sa domestic violence at suicide

Nagoorganisa mg mga event sa Whittlesea ang not-for-profit Christian organisation na Brotherhood of St Laurence. Layunin nilang hikayatin ang mga kababaihan na lumabas ng bahay at makihalubilo sa komunidad.





Ang pagdalo sa mga aktibidad ang nakatulong sa tulad ni Baljinder Kaur na makipag ugnayan sa ibang kababaihan na nasa parehong sitwasyon. Natutunan din umano niya ang tungkol sa ibat ibang batas sa Australia.





"With this group I learned how important it is to talk... even just to talk makes a difference"





Ayon kay Madhuri Maskey ang coordinator ng Family Violence Prevention Group sa Brotherhood of St Laurence, mas kailangan nila ang mga ganitong aktibidad. Lalo na nang lumabas ang ulat na anim na kababaihan sa isang komunidad ang nagpakamatay. Lima dito ay pawang mga ina mula sa magkakaparehong ethnic background.





"We are providing that safe space for women to come together and share their experiences; it's hard for women to share their experiences in the first instance, so we do organise some activities so they feel comfortable, they know each other"





Sa imbestigasyon sa apat na kaso noong Setyembre, napagalaman na malaki ang pangangailangan sa mga support services na madaling puntahan at nakakunawa sa kultura ng mga South Asian women.





Ito ang tinatalakay ng grupo ni Rachel Hughes, isang Suicide Prevention Officer sa Eastern Melbourne Primary Health Network





"We've been working closely with the women in those Indian specific groups, particularly the family violence women's groups. And we'll be making sure that we're continuing to do that suicide prevention training, but also on the ground, working with those women's groups to support that reduction of social isolation."





Nanawagan ang maraming grupo na sumusuporta sa adbokasiya na kaagad ipatupad ang rekomendasyon ng Coroner





Samantala, Sumangayon ang Department of Health and Human Services sa paghahanap ng iba pang paraan para mapabilis ang pag-access ng mga kababaihan sa mga support services





Magtatalaga pa lang ang Victoria Police Family Violence Investigation Units ng mag iimbestiga sa iba pang kaso ng suspected suicide sa lugar. Isa sa nakikitang dahilan dito ang karahasan sa tahanan at social isolation.





Si Chris Howse mula Whittlesea Community Connections Community Legal Service, ang unang nagbigay alam sa Coroners Court of Victoria ng dumadaming insidente ng pagpapakamatay. Umaasa syang ipatutupad ng Victoria Police ang mga naunang rekomendasyon ng Coroner





"In light of what the coroner wants Victoria Police to do - has recommended Victoria Police to do - Victoria police, where women have died by suicide and family violence is associated with those deaths, need to rule out murder. That's one of the reasons why the coroner has no doubt recommended that the family violence Investigation Unit attend and investigate these deaths."





Sa isang pahayag sinabi ng Victoria Police sa SBS News :





Bukas sila sa anumang oportunidad na pagbutihin ng mga pulis ang pagresponde sa family violence, at kasalukuyang pinag-aaralan na ang mga inihaing rekomendasyon sa paraan ng pag iimbestiga sa mga kaso ng pagpapakamatay ng mga kababaihan











Para sa sinoman na nakakaranas ng pang a aabuso sa loob ng tahanan maaring tumawag sa 1800 RESPECT O 1800 737732





