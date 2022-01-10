Mga eksperto, may tips sa batang takot sa bakuna at may espesyal na pangangailangan

Highlights





Sa kasalukuyan, tatanggap ang mga batang eligible na edad lima hanggang labing isa ng dalawang dose ng Pfizer Vaccine na may pagitan na walong linggo.

Hinihikayat ng immunisation expert na mabukanahan na ang mga bata bago pa man magsimula ang pasukan.

Available na ang bakuna sa pamamagitan ng GP, mga botika at mga state at territory clinic.

Handa na si Pia Secuya-Murphy mula Sydney na mapabakunahan ang panganay niyang sampung taong gulang ngunit takot ito sa bakuna.





Pinag-iisipan naman niya ang tamang panahon para sa kanyang pangalawang anak na walong taong gulang dahil sa kondisyon nito.





"I have 3 they all living with me, Im a single parent my 8 years old had a diagnosed autism, he is in a mild specturm.. Not that im worried about him getting vaccinated but he’s not in the right time i dont think at this time. He’s gonna be vaccinated but thats something I really need to think about. I Think its something do with whats best for your kids, its a mother’s intuition" ani Pia.





May payo naman ang pediatrician na si Dr. Anthea Rhodes mula sa Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne sa mga magulang na may anak na takot sa bakuna.





"Children will feel less concerned if they are more informed and they have some control. So talk to them about things that they are able to be in control of perhaps which day you're going to take th em for the vaccination, where they'll go, who might go with them. Also important to be honest, but not frightening with your information. Talk about the vaccine might feel like a pinch or a poke, it will be over very quickly. It's important not to use words like pain and jab or needle because sometimes those things are frightening for children. And it's always a good idea to talk about a reward, you do have to remember that you will have to be doing this more than once. So keep that realistic. And this is one of those rare occasions where a lollipop might be absolutely okay."









