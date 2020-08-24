SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kung papaano nakakatulong ang pag-alala ng nakaraan upang labanan ang lockdown fatigue

nostalgia, hope, covid-19, pandemic

Nostalgia offers us some hope amidst the pandemic. Source: Dominika Roseclay from Pexels

Published 24 August 2020 at 6:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:00pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Makakatulong ang pag-alala sa iyong nakaraan upang malampasan ang kalungkutan na nararamdaman ngayong pandemya.

Highlights
  • Totoong may lockdown fatigue.
  • Humingi ng tulong kapag kailangan mo ito.
  • Nakakatulong ang nostalgia sa atin para makaasa tayong magagawa nating muli ang mga ginagawa natin noon bago ang pandemya.
'We need to [accept] that we can't control this pandemic. The only thing we have control is ourselves, how we respond to it."

Ayon sa Sydney-based na psychologist na si Manna Maniago ang isa sa mga paraan ng pag-responde sa pandemya ay ang paggamit ng nostalgia.

Lockdown fatigue

Ayon kay Manna, nais ng lahat ng makasigurado sa kanilang kaligtasan. Kahit mas nakakasiguro sila sa kaligtasan nila habang may pandemya, dumadaan din sila sa di-kasiguraduhan at repression sa panahong ito.

"When we feel uncertain and feel that danger is just lurking around the corner, our minds can race. We can feel stressed and anxious."

lockdown fatigue, covid-19, pandemic, nostalgia
Lockdown fatigue is real. Source: Tumisu from Pixabay


Saad niya na humingi ng tulong kapag di na kaya ang stress at anxiety.

"It's important to know what numbers to call. We have Beyond Blue. We have Lifeline we can reach out to. We also need to know how to reach out to our family, our community. It's always good to know that help is always at hand because it promotes hope."

Nostalgia

Ang isa pang gawaing makakatulong habang pandemya ay ang mga nostalgic activities.

"Reminiscing details of your past experiences - like graduations, weddings and travel - helps. In Victoria, you can't travel beyond the 5-km radius of your home - it's restricting. Remembering things such as travelling and even sharing posts about them [on social media] have the psychological benefit of counteracting the feeling of loneliness."

lockdown fatigue, covid-19, pandemic, nostalgia
Nostalgic activities have the psychological benefit of counteracting the feeling of loneliness. Source: Plann fro Pexels


"[Sharing nostalgic posts on social media] also promotes feelings of belongingness, of feeling that [the pandemic] will only last for a season and when restrictions are lifted, [these experiences] are something you can work towards doing again - next year or the year after."

Saad niya na kapag may hinahangad kang gawin, proteksyon din ito laban sa mga existential threats.

"Nostalgia is a way of offering ourselves hope and inspiration."

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily

