Mga epekto ng Filipino values sa iyong mental health

Highlights Apat sa values na pinapahalagahan ng mga Pilipino ay ang hiya, lakas ng loob, bahala na at utang na loob.

Habang positibo ang tingin sa mga ito, maaaring magkaroon ng negatibong epekto ang mga ito sa disposisyon ng isang tao.

Mahalagang pangalagaan ang mga Filipino values na ito, ngunit hindi dapat sila mangibabaw sa mental well-being mo.

Sa isang pag-aaaral na isinagawa ng UP-Manila University Student Council (UPM-USC) Health Committee, nadiskubre ng mga dalubhasa na habang positibo ang tingin sa mga Filipino values, maaaring magkaroon ang mga ito ng negatibong epekto sa mental health ng isang tao.





Ibinahagi ng Sydney-based psychologist na si Aimee Santos ang ilan sa mga karaniwang isyu na dala ng mga ilang values na pinanghahawakan ng mga Pilipino.











Advertisement

Hiya

Image

"I would refer to hiya or fear of embarrassment as restraint or being more conservative versus being outspoken and opinionated," saad ni Aimee.





Habang ang tingin ng maraming Pilipino sa hiya ay senyales ng pagiging makumbaba, ang pagiging opinyado ay pagiging agresibo.





"In my practise, my Filipino clients tend to be shyer and tend to express themselves less than their Australian peers. Many use the excuse of culture and being Filipino for this shyness."





Lumalala ang depression at anxiety kapag nanahimik tayo.





"The saying mahiya ka naman translates to 'shame on you'. This shame moves our behaviour towards what's acceptable to our family and community. It results to concession, which can lead to refusal when it comes to seeking mental help."





Lakas ng loob

Lakas ng loob or 'courage' Source: Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay Ayon may Aimee, maraming mga migrante na naniniwala na kailangan ng lakas ng loob upang makalipat sa ibang bansa at magsimulang muli.





"Courage or fortitude becomes a badge of honour, especially since migration is a difficult goal a lot of Filipinos have. The first three years of migration are the most difficult as well and it will greatly affect our mental health. It will typically take three years before a migrant can fully transition and adjust.





"So lakas ng loob can help u through the migration process, it's when you simply jump in without being prepared when you run into problems. Courage isn't enough - it has to be coupled with preparedness, proper research and attention to detail."





Bahala na

Bahala na or 'leaving everything up to God or fate' Source: Ian Panelo from Pexels





Nakabaon sa paniniwala at tadhana, ang ibig sabihin ng bahala na ay 'to leave everything up to God or fate'.





"This attitude speaks of the Filipinos' unwavering faith; but sometimes it can be used as an excuse to not put in the time or effort you need to get to a certain point.





"This bahala na attitude is part of our values system and leads to ningas kugon or 'having initial enthusiasm for a project or activity, but leaving things unfinished'. It results in complacency.





"While faith is well and good to have, people have to put in the effort as well to get things done. There needs to be a balance between work and faith."





Utang na loob

Utang ng loob or 'reciprocity' Source: Pixabay





"The idea behind utang na loob is basically 'you scratch my back, I scratch yours'. The relationship is conditional and transactional. It's like there's that underlying 'I'll help you now on the condition that you'll help me some day.'





"This kind of clashes with the Australian value of 'I pay for services rendered' and that's it. No tipping. Everything is transparent."





Saad ni Aimee na hindi klaro kung ano ang hangganan ng utang ng loob at maaaring mapasama ang isang relasyon kung hindi maibalik ng isa ang 'utang' nito sa kabila.





"It's finding 'use' for the other person - but shouldn't camaraderie and relationships be unconditional in the first place if we look at it from the Christian context? Conflict can occur because of this."





BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily