Pangamba ng mga estudyante sa South Australia dahil sa kawalan ng trabaho

International students struggle financially amid coronavirus crisis. Source: AAP
Published 2 April 2020 at 2:23pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 2:58pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lubos na apektado ang mga international students na namamasukan ng 20 oras kada linggo dahil sa pagsarado ng mga negosyo sa South Australia. Partikular na apektado ang mga estudyanteng nagta-trabaho sa industriya ng paglilinis at hospitality. Pakinggan ang ulat.
