Tinataguyod ba ng NRL ang same-sex marriage?

AAP Image/John Salangsang/Invision via AP

Source: AAP Image/John Salangsang/Invision via AP

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:42pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang debate tungkol sa same-sex marriage ay tila lumipat mula sa parlyamento patungo sa National Rugby field. Sinamahan ng dating Punong Ministro na si Tony Abbott ang ibang tumawag sa liga na palitan ang grand final entertainment ng laro dahil ang kanta ay nagtataguyod ng "Yes" na boto.

Available in other languages
