Tinataguyod ba ng NRL ang same-sex marriage?

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:42pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Ang debate tungkol sa same-sex marriage ay tila lumipat mula sa parlyamento patungo sa National Rugby field. Sinamahan ng dating Punong Ministro na si Tony Abbott ang ibang tumawag sa liga na palitan ang grand final entertainment ng laro dahil ang kanta ay nagtataguyod ng "Yes" na boto.
