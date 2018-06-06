SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga aral sa pagbangon muli ng Marawi

The May 23 siege that troops crushed in October, killed more than 1,100 mostly militants,

Weeds grow on the ruins of Marawi city in southern Philippines exactly a year after Filipino Muslim militants laid siege at the city Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo, File

Published 6 June 2018 at 5:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Maraming mga aral ang napupulot sa mga pagsisikap na maitayo muli ang nasirang lungsod ng Marawi, ibinahagi ni Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong ng ARMM ang ilan sa mga mahahalagang aral na ito

