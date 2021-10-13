Kilalanin ang South Australian coach na tumulong sa mga kilalang manlalaro ng tennis sa Australia

Highlights Sa likod ng mga kilalang manlalaro ng tennis ay ang kanilang pagpupursige na mapabuti ang kanilang paglalaro.

Pagpapalakas ng pisikal na kakayahan at pag-iisip ang ilan ang pangunahing pinaghahandaan ng sinumang manlalaor ng tennis.

Sa tulong ng mga taong may kasanayan, gaya na lamang ng Physical Performance coach, lalong napapabuti ang pag-eensayo ng mga manlalaro.

Malaking karangalan para kay Daniel, na mas kilala sa tawag na "Bubes" sa grupo ng tennis sa Australia na nakapag-trabaho siya kasama ng Professional Men's and National Davis Cup team sa ilalim ng dating World Number 1 na si Lleyton Hewitt.





"I was fortunate to work across with the whole spectrum of Tennis Australia from the young juniors, to the Elite transitional players to the professional ones and through that experience I was fortunate to tour the world and attend some amazing events," kwento ni Daniel Buberis.





Taong 2011 nang simulan ng residente ng Adelaide ang kanyang halos walong taon na pagta-trabaho kasama ng Tennis Australia.





Advertisement

Nagsimula bilang physical performance coach si Daniel para sa mga bata na kasama sa programa ng Tennis Australia National Tennis Academy sa Adelaide.





Bilang isang performance coach, trabaho ni Daniel na matiyak na fit ang mga manlalaro at matulungan ang bawat atleta hindi lamang sa kanilang pangangatawan kundi sa kabuaan na makakatulong na mapabuti ang kanilang paglalaro.'





Performance coach Daniel Buberis (standing, 4th from left) with the Australian Davis Cup team in 2017. Source: Supplied by Daniel Buberis





Bago pa makasama ang ilang professional players. una muna nitong nakasama ang ilan sa mga Elite players.





"I moved into a bit more senior role with the Elite Transitional players, juniors that were transitioning into professional tennis, those players included Nick Kyrios, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Luke Saville - who is currently Australia’s top doubles player," pagbabalik-tanaw ni Daniel.





Ito ang pagkakataon na lumipat siya at ang kanyang pamilya sa Melbourne nang ini-alok sa kanya na maging bahagi ng bagong National Tennis Academy program kung saan nga nagsimula ang kanyang paggabay sa ilan sa mga nagsisimula pa lamang noon at ngayo'y ilan na sa mga kilalang manlalaro ng Australia.





Pagiging 'coach' sa tennis

Para sa strength and conditioning coach na si Daniel Buberis, magkakaiba ang diskarte para sa pag-coach ng mga manlalaro ng tennis mula sa mga juniors hanggang sa mga propesyonal.





Para sa mga nag-uumpisa pa lamang sa tennis, mahalaga na ito ang tungkol sa isport.





"Teaching young athletes how to train which basically revolves around teaching them fundamentals in technique, the reasons why we train, how to look after their body, and to also to develop a sense of game senses as well."





Tu made his grand slam debut at the 2021 Australian Open, after receiving a wild card.Li Tu (left) with Daniel Buberis makes his Australian Open debut this week Source: Daniel Buberis Facebook





"As they get older and progress through in the rankings and become technically and physically advanced, the style of coaching then becomes more of a guide or a lead in some respects."





"Teaching them how to perform on the day and then recover and incorporating that into a performance schedule, what a tournament block might look like, a pre-season might look like or an in-season may look like."





Para naman sa mga nasa elite level, tungkol naman ito sa pagpapabuti at pagpapanatili ng pisikal na kakayahan at higit sa lahat, ang pagpapahusay ng resulta kanilang performance.





"In other words, winning. And a lot of that is more about management style. Guiding the athlete and preparing the athlete both physically and mentally but also managing their work loads in order for them to perform at their highest level."





Tennis bilang 'all-year sport'

Walang pahinga ang paglalaro ng tennis, lalo na para sa mga nagnanais na mapataas ang kanilang puwesto sa world ranking.





Tennis, unlike Australian Rules Football, is very much an all-season, all year sport.

"Tennis players will typically travel from basically the start of the year and right through the end of the year and perhaps have one or two, at most six weeks off to prepare for the Australian Open in January."





"It’s an all-year round event, that s why it’s really a demanding sport particularly emotionally because even now, given the COVID’s going on, professional tennis players from Australia, they’ve been in the road virtually all year."





"Some have left in February and are still competing now overseas trying to get their ranking points up and I guess the objective of tennis is to get your ranking as high as you possibly can so you automatically gain direct entry into the grand slam events. It is quite demanding and a long process."





Sa ngayon, may mga manlalaro ng tennis na naglilibot sa iba't ibang bansa, hangad nila na tumaas ang kanilang ranggo at mapasama sa mlalaking kompetisyon.





"So a build up to the Australian Open might be, as we speak right now, particularly in the Elite Level, there’s tennis players competing in major tournaments at the moment. They probably compete right through the end of November, sometimes they’ll finish perhaps earlier, maybe at the end of October for example."





Magpapahinga lang konti, mga 1 o 2 linggo, tapos balik na uli sa kanilang pagsasanay na madalas na tinatawag na "resetting or rebuilding their physical fundamentals, building up their strength basis, building their cardiovascular and then there’s a transition phase into a more specific," ani Daniel.





Daniel Buberis (back, left most) running together with some AFL players at the Port Adelaide Football Club. Source: Supplied by Daniel Buberis





Mga hamon sa paglalaro ng tennis

Bago pa man nakapasok sa Tennis Australia bilang isang performance coach, ilang taon nang nag-trabaho ang ama mula Adelaide sa iba't ibang larangan sa industriya ng sport bilang isang Strengthening and Conditioning Coach kasama na ang ilan taon niya sa South Australian National Football League para sa Australian Rules Football at sa South Australian Sports Institute para naman sa hockey at netball.





At dito'y maihahambing nga ang pagkakaiba ng tennis sa football at iba pang laro.





"Each sport is a little different. It helps to understand the demands of the sport. For me, it was a bit of a transition moving from a team sport into an individual sport. I enjoyed the challenges of working with different athletes from different sports," lahad ni Daniel.





Bilang physical performance coach, alam ni Daniel na puno ng hamon ang paglalaro ng tennis - mapa-pisikal man o mental.





"Tennis may not look demanding, but it is quite physically demanding in a sense that you’re playing up to 3 hours on hard surface potentially everyday. In order to win a tournament you’re basically trying to win 5 to 7 tournaments in a row."





Mga tips para sa mga gustong pasukin ang tennis

Dahil nga isang teknikal na isport ang tennis, mahalaga na pag-aralan ang tiyempo at koordinasyon.





"I encourage any that is willing to take that challenge of the sport," paghikayat ni Daniel sa mga gustong pasukin ang tennis.





Masayang bahagi umano ng isport na ito ang pagiging "easy sport" nito.





Bukod pa sa napakaraming tennis courts na mayroon sa iba't ibang bahagi ng Australia, isang "socia sport" din ito na pwede ring maging "very competitive".





"It’s a good sport to keep your general fitness up as well."





Para naman sa mga gustong gawin na karera ang tennis, ito ang payo ni Daniel, "it’s best to seek advice from an experienced tennis coach and ask what sort of pathway program they can start with or start at so they can progress to their game and it’s all about getting tournament exposure.".





BASAHIN DIN/PAKINGGAN









