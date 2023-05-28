Nag-iisa lamang si Tina Turner: Pagbibigay-pugay sa 'Queen of Rock and Roll'

Key Points Nagluluksa ang mundo ng musika sa pagpanaw ni Tina Turner.

Nagbigay-pugay ang marami, tulad ng mga Filo-Aussie na sina Lillian de los Reyes at June Young, sa mahabang karera ng tinaguriang 'Queen of rock and roll'.

Mananatili sa puso ng marami ang mga awitin ng legendary singer.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Simply the best, A tribute to the 'Queen of Rock and Roll'.
With her long-running 'Manila by Night' show in Sydney, Filipino-Australian Lillian de los Reyes has been impersonating Tina Turner and has included in her own repertoire some of the legendary singer's most popular songs, such as 'Proud Mary' and 'Simply the Best'. Credit: Supplied by Lillian de los Reyes

'Tunay na Idol'

Mahigit 25 taon na ginagaya ng Filipino-Australian singer at performer na si Lillian de los Reyes ang kanyang ini-idolo na mang-aawit.





"Tina Turner is really my idol. I have been doing shows and I've been singing her songs as part of my repertoire for the past 25 years," kwento ni Pinoy singer mula Sydney.





Tunay na ikinalungkot ni Lillian ang pagkawala ng kanyang idol.





"She is an icon and I was very saddened when I heard the news about her passing," ani Lillian,



Singer and voice coach June Young started performing Tina Turner's songs when the former moved to Sydney in 2009. Credit: Supplied by June Young

'There's only one Tina Turner'

Bukod sa kanyang buo at malakas na boses kapag kumakanta, hinahangaan din ng singing teacher mula Central Coast, New South Wales na si June Young.





"There's only one Tina Turner and everybody knows that."





"I think the reason why she [Tina Turner] become so popular is because she was different, her moves, her dance and her voice."







