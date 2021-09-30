SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika 30 ng Setyembre

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

COVID cases, Victoria, COVID Testing, restrictions, Filipino News, Philippines

Victoria has recorded 1438 locally acquired coronavirus cases from more than 65 000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours. Source: (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2021 at 11:08am, updated 1 October 2021 at 3:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga

Published 30 September 2021 at 11:08am, updated 1 October 2021 at 3:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?