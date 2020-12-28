'Now's the best time to travel': Isang travel agent, minumungkahi ang mga taga-Australya na mag-ikot sa sariling bansa at estado

Highlights Marami na ang nagnanais naghahanap ng bakasyon sa loob ng bansa o sa loob ng sarili nilang estado.

Siguraduhing kumpirmado ang iyong tutuluyan at may mga COVID safety protocols ito.

Naniniwala si Gigi na ito ang isa sa pinakamagandang panahon upang ikutin ang Australya.

"Don't miss out on the opportunity to travel at this time. We're a lot better off than some countries. Make the most out of your freedom here in Australia to travel," saad ng travel agent na si Gigi Kalong ng Philippine Tours.





Saad ni Gigi na habang dahan-dahan napupuno ang mga interstate flights ngayon, wala pa ring kasiguraduhan na matutuloy ang iyong paglalakbay dahil sa pabago-bagong sitwasyon pagdating sa COVID.





"Because of uncertainties, there are sudden cancellations as well, The consolation there at least is that majority are able to get at least a 95% refund or at least credit. Under normal circumstances, people who suddenly cancel don't get their money back."





Advertisement

Kahit opsyon pa rin ang interstate travel sa pamamagitan ng eroplano, naniniwala si Gigi na mas sigurado ang pagmamaneho sa ibang estado kung kaya ito o pagmamaneho upang ikutin ang iyong sariling estado.





"Go out and explore. Don't miss out. You may never have this much time to travel again - but make sure to do it safely.





"Do long drives instead of flying if you can. Go to places that aren't crowded. Explore the outdoors within your state and help out regional economies. Here in Victoria, you can explore places such as the Grampians, the Dandenong Ranges.





"We live in a beautiful country. We're lucky that in Australia, nature is so accessible. Take this time to explore and believe me, you'll appreciate Australia even more."





Para sa karagdagang impormasyon ukol sa local at domestic travel:

BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN





READ MORE Restrictions further eased and a Trans-Tasman bubble flagged







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily