Pagka-antala ng eleksyon sa New Zealand dahil sa Covid 19

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announces that General Election will be delayed

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announces that General Election will be delayed

Published 18 August 2020 at 1:04pm, updated 18 August 2020 at 1:06pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang eleksyon sa New Zealand ay na-antala ng isang buwan dahil sa mga abalang dala ng Coronavirus pandemic

