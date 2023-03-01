'Dancetopia': Paano nakakatulong ang sayaw sa pangangalaga ng isip

Key Points Sa Australia, ang dance movement therapy ay espesyal na uri ng psychotherapy na ginagamit na makatulong para alagaan ang isipan, pisikal at emosyonal na kalusugan ng isang indibidwal.

Sinimulan ng South Australian dance artist at holistic practitioner ang kanyang 'Dancetopia' workshop, itinuturo ang benepisyo ng pagsasayaw.

Ang sayaw ay isang paraan din para makipag-ugnayan sa iba't ibang komunidad.

'Dancetopia'

"Dance and self-expression really are important part of my passion and it helps me in building a community as well as a sense of belonging," pahayag ng dance artist na si Ben-Hur Winter.





Mula Adelaide, South Australia, ibabahagi ng dance artist, producer at holistic practitioner ang kanyang sinimulang workshop na tinawag niyang 'Dancetopia' sa mga taga-New South Wales.





"It's a fun, therapeutic dance and movement workshop and we'll be able to connect with the community and explore, discover and nurture through the community as well through getting in touch with our body.





Sa Australia, ang ' dance movement therapy ' ay isang espesyal na uri ng psychotherapy. Ginagamit ang sayaw at iba't ibang uri ng sining - tulad ng visual arts, drama, dance movement, at musika - para sa kagalingan ng isipan, pisikal at emosyonal.



Artist Ben-Hur Winter launched 'Dancetopia' during last November's Feast Festival in Adelaide "as an ongoing project to work with the community through dance therapy and therapeutic movement". Credit: Supplied by Ben-Hur Winter Ani Winter na ang mind movement ay nagmula sa kasanayan na pagiging 'mindful'.



It comes from mindfulness practice which is one way of addressing mental health.

"You get to focus on internally, instead of external factors and relying on outside stimuli, we really get into touch and in tune with our body and how we move in relation to ourselves and also the space that we are in.





"We get to practice self-care, mindful movement, creative dance and self-expression."





Magaganap ang "Dancetopia in Sydney" sa ika-4 ng Marso sa ACI Central sa Campbelltown, NSW.





Sa tulong ng grupong Flagcom and Friends sa Sydney,



gagawin ang Dancetopia sa Sydney bilang bahagi ng WorldPride Festival.





Unang inilunsad ni Winter ang proyektong ito noong Nobyembre 2022 bilang bahagi ng Feast Festival sa Adelaide.





Ang Feast Festival ay taunang LGBTIQ+ Queer Arts and Cultural Festival na ipinagdiriwang ang "Pride at Diversity", nagbibigay ng ligtas at inclusive platform para samg komunidad LGBTIQ+ na ibahagi at ipahayag ang kanilang sarili sa pamamagitan ng sining at kultura.



'The Dance of Two Left Feet'

Sa huling linggo ng ginaganap na Sydney WorldPride, ipinagmamalaking itampok naman ni Ben-Hur Winter sa pamamagitan ng Anahata Community at Flagcom and Friends ang independent Filipino film na 'The Dance of Two Left Feet' ( Ang Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa) .





Tampok sa gagawing 'Karangalan: Cultural Film Night nitong Marso 1 ang pelikula na pinagbibidahan ng mga Pilipinong aktor na sina Paulo Avelino, Rocco Nacino at Jean Garcia sa direksyon ni Alvin B. Yapan.





Ang Karangalan: Cultural Film Night ay pagpapalabas ng isang pelikula para lalong mapainit ang pag-uusap tungkol sa pagkakaiba-iba, ingklusyon at ang Filipino diaspora.





"The film, 'The Dance of the Two Left Feet' is a film from the Cinemalaya Film Festival."



Sydney WorldPride's Karangalan (Honour): Cultural Film Night features award-winning Filipino independent film 'The Dance of Two Left Feet' that tackles the themes of love, friendship, and attraction explored through dance. Credit: Still image from The Dance of the Two Left Feet, via Pride Amplified Website Isang award-winning drama mula sa Pilipinas, ang pelikula ay tungkol sa isang hindi pangkaraniwang love triangle na kakapulutan ng aral tungkol sa pag-ibig at pagkakaibigan.





"The film has won the Gawad Urian Award Winner for Best Film (2012) and Gawad Urian Dekada Award Winner for Best Film of the Decade (2021)," pahayag ni Ben-Hur Winter.





Napapanahon na ipalabas ang pelikula bilang bahagi ng Sydney WorldPride dahil tinatalakay nito ang tungkol sa "complex relationships but at the heart of it all, it's all about love, self-care and it doesn't really matter who you love as long as you know how to love", ani Ben-Hur.



Sayaw at Kultura

Para sa isang artist na tulad ni Ben-Hur Winter, mahalaga hindi lamang ang kanyang sining kundi ang pinagmulan nito.





"My cultural root has helped me shaped my identity as a Filipino-Australian but also find ways to now work with the wider multicultural community using my professional as a dance artist."





Labing-apat na taong gulang lamang si Ben-Hur Winter nang simulan ang 'folk dancing' sa South Australia na naging daan para makasama sa mga gawain sa komunidad.





Sa unibersidad nagsanay siya ng full-time dance at nagtrabaho sa sektor ng pagsasayaw mula noon.





"I also went back to explore my cultural roots and got to study with different choreographers and teachers in the Philippines, including a style I'm particularly fond of called the ' pangalay ' which is a dance from the southern Philippines.





Napakahalaga para sa founder ng Anahata Community na natutunan niya ang iba't ibang klase ng katutubong sayaw sa Pilipinas at ngayo'y maibahagi ang mga ito sa mas maraming mga Australian na may pinagmulang Pilipino.



