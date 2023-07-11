Yes or No: Pagboto para sa Voice referendum

Key Points Sinasabi ng mga nagtatanngol ng Voice na kailangan magkaroon ng kinatawan na makakausap ang pamahalaan para magkaroon ng Treaty o kasunduan.

Pinili ng Coalition na suportahan ang NO campaign.

Base sa mga polls, suportado ng publiko ang pagkilala ng Saligang Batas sa mga orihinal na naninirahan sa bansa.

Noong 2017, nasa 250 Indigenous leaders mula sa buong bansa ang nagtipon sa Uluru.



Dito ay binuo nila at inindorso ang Uluru Statement from the Heart.





Ang simpleng mga salita na bumubuo dito ay nananawagan ng tatlong bagay: Voice, Treaty and Truth.





Sa unang pagkakataon, binasa ni Professor Megan Davis, miyembro ng Referendum Council, ang Uluru statement sa pagtitipon.







"We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country. When we have power over our destiny our children will flourish. They will walk in two worlds and their culture will be a gift to their country. We call for the establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution. "





Umabot na ng anim na taon at ngayon hihingin na ang kasagutan ng Australia para sa hiling na pagbabago ng konstitusyon.





Ang mga mamamayan ay kailangan bumoto ng YES or No bilang sagot sa tanong na





Do you support a change to the constitution to recognise the first peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?

Sumusuporta ka ba sa pagbabago ng Saligang Batas na kilalanin ang First Nation people ng Australia sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?





Pero ano nga ba itong Voice at bakit ito patuloy na pinagtatalunan?





Ayon sa First Nations Referendum Working Group ng pamahalaan, ang Voice ay maaring maging permanenteng lupon na kakatawan sa mga Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples sa Australian Parliament at sa Executive Government sa pagbuo ng mga batas at polisa na may kaugnayan sa kanila.





Sinabi ni Pat Anderson, miyembro ng Referendum Working Group,na kailangan ang Voice dahil dapat pagbutihin ng Australia ang kanilang pakikitungo sa mga mga sinaunang mamamayan ng bansa.





"It's a universal truism that when you involve people that you're making decisions for, you make better decisions, and better allocation of the all the resources that are required. This is fundamental to any democracy. And you know Australia is one of the few liberal democracies in the world that does not have any arrangement, any settlement with its first peoples."





Hindi na bago ang ideyang ito.



Ayon sa Reconciliation Australia halos isang siglo nang nananawagan ang mga Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders para sa isang boses o kinatawan sa pulitika.





Sinabi ni Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney na ang dapat igalang ang panawagan dahil sa kahilingan ng mga Indigenous leaders – matapos ang masinsinang proseso na pinangunahan ng pamahalaan.





"122 years after the Australian Constitution was formed, more than 80 years since William Cooper had his petition, 35 years since the Burunga statement, 30 years since Keating's Redfern speech. 16 years since John Howard promised a referendum for recognition. 15 years since the apology. 13 years since the expert panel on Constitutional recognition, and six years, everyone, since the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The question must surely be asked. How much longer do Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People have to wait for recognition? When will we finally resolve this unfinished business? "





Bakit kailangan pang ilagay sa Saligang Batas ang Voice?





Ayon sa mga kumokontra pwede namang isabatas na lang ito katulad ng ibang lupon.





Para sa mga Indigenous leaders na bahagi nito, na ito lang ang makakasiguro na hindi ito maiimpluwensyahan at hindi mabubuwag ng mga susunod na gobyerno tulad ng nangyari sa mga naunang advisory groups tulad ng ATSIC o Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission





Narito ang pahayag ni Marcia Langton, pangunahing arkitekto ng Voice at miyembro ng Referendum Working Group.





"The Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody. The inquiry into the forced removal of Aboriginal children from their families. The Don Dale Royal Commission. I could go on and on. And in each case we have doggedly recommended changes to stop the deaths, the incarceration, the early deaths, and the miserable lives and it is so infrequently that our recommendations are adopted. This is why we cannot report on many improvements in the closing the gap indicators. We're here to draw a line in the sand and say, this has to change, people's lives have to improve, and we know from the evidence that what improves people's lives is when they get a say. And that's what this is about. "





Bakit dapat mauna ang panawagan ng Uluru Statement na Treaty and Truth bago ang Voice?





Pero habang patuloy ang talakayan, unti-unti nang bumababa ang suporta para sa partikular na panukala





Inaasahan ng Pamahalaan ang suportang bipartisan – base sa kasaysayan, malabong magtagumpay ang referendum kung wala ito.





Pero pinili ng Coalition na suportahan ang No campaign.





Tinagurian ni Opposition Leader Peter Dutton ang panukala bilang "the Canberra Voice".





"If a voice is embedded in the Constitution, the Parliament can't change the voice or pass laws to override it. The Parliament cannot out legislate the Constitution. If Australians have buyer's remorse, the Voice comes with a no returns policy. It's here to stay. And yet this institution hasn't even been road-tested. It hasn't been legislated as has been the case in South Australia, and the Albanese government has this option available - open to them - today."





Ang chief prosecutor ng Opposition sa isyung ito ay si Indigenous Affairs spokeswoman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Senador para sa Northern Territory.





Kinukwestiyon nya ang mga pahayag na ang Voice ay magdudulot ng mga praktikal na benepisyo at aniya na debate tungkol dito ay nagliligaw lang sa tunay na problemang kinakaharap ng mga katutubong komunidad.





" We're being put on hold until this referendum is done, and real issues aren't being addressed immediately because the Albanese government is suggesting that it is a Voice to Parliament that is the only thing that is going to solve some of our tough issues. Which is completely and utterly untrue. It is his responsibility. It is the Minister for Indigenous Australians responsibility to address these immediate concerns that are taking place right here right now."





Ilan sa mga batikos kakulangan ng detalye ng panukala, pagkakahati ng iba’t ibang lahi at madaling mapasailalim sa mga legal na problema





Narito ang pahayag ni Warren Mundine, spokesman ng "no" campaign.





"My view on the voice to Parliament is that is a total waste of money, you know there is 300 and something million dollars being spent, which could be spent on community projects out there in the regions of remote Australia. It is built on the foresaw that Aboriginal People don’t have a Voice. We’ve always had a voice…and we’ve had a strong a strong voice, ever since 1973. My thing is that we need to get economic development, jobs, education and investment into those communities and building businesses . That would be the only thing that will make the difference."





Hindi lahat ng kontra sa Voice ay nasa iisang grupo.





Di tulad ng Coalition, sinasabi ni Independent Victorian Senator Lidia Thorpe na hindi malayo ang nararating ng Voice.





Noong unang bahagi ng taong ito, nagbitiw si Lidia Thorpe sa partido ng Greens dahil sa suporta nito sa Voice, at ngayon ay sinasabi niyang kinakatawan niya ang Blak Sovereign Movement sa kanyang pagtutol.





Sa halip, nananawagan sya para sa isang Kasunduan at ang ganap na pagpapatupad ng mga rekomendasyon ng 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.





"You are crucifying us again, giving us no power. If you were genuine, give us Senate seats in here, like they do in New Zealand. Have a treaty like they do. Why can't we do that? What are you scared of, Labor? Hawke got sidelined by his conservatives at the time and told not to pursue treaty. You know that. Keating tried. He got shut down. And Albo has obviously got no guts."





Inaasahang isasagawa ang pambansang pagsang-ayon o referendum mula Oktubre hanggang Nobyembre - hindi pa ito opisyal na ipinahayag.



