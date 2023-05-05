Filipino-Australians weigh in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament debate

Key Points The Philippine Association of Australia organised a community information forum for Filipino-Australians to help explain the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Panelists included Fred Leftwich, federal member for Bean David Smith MP, Dr Merlinda Bobis and Dr Subhash Jaireth.

A referendum vote is scheduled later in the year to decide whether an Indigenous Voice to Parliament should be in the Australian constitution or not.

The Philippine Association of Australia (PAA) organised a community information forum on 14th of April to inform the Filipino community in the ACT about the Voice to Parliament and its potential impact on the broader community.





The Voice to Parliament refers to the proposal for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body in Australia. The proposal is still being discussed and debated, and a referendum would need to be held to change the Constitution to include such a body.





Forum participants with the panelists and PAA officers at the Indigenous Voice to Parliament community information session.



Four panelists were invited to share their views, all of whom were campaigning for a Yes vote.





Fred Leftwich, who used to work at the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission and the Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation, said voting yes means continued engagement with the Indigenous people.





A vote for the Voice to Parliament is a win-win situation and is a modest and reasonable request from the First Nations People,

He explained that the Indigenous voice will provide an independent advice to government and will categorically include them in federal government’s decision-making process.





David Smith, federal member for Bean, said the Indigenous voice will serve as an advisory body and not as an additional chamber in the government.





“It’s about time that Australia acts on the Uluru Statement from the Heart and make Indigenous Australians part of the journey,” Smith said.





Two Australian migrant writers, Dr Merlinda Bobis and Dr Subhash Jaireth, called on multicultural groups in Australia to support the Indigenous Voice. Bobis explained the similarities of Indigenous peoples in Australia and the Philippines - and that a voice is important for representation.





Jaireth drew a parallel between the hardships experienced by First Nations people in Australia and those of migrants from colonised countries like India and the Philippines, echoing Bobis' sentiments. “The challenges of Indigenous peoples in Australia are the same with us - it’s our responsibility as migrants to campaign for the voice,” he said





Attendees of the forum asked the panellists why some would consider voting against the proposed referendum and pointed out that there are Indigenous groups who are also calling for the same.





Leftwich explained that disseminating the right information is important to educate Australians, and those Indigenous groups campaigning against the Yes vote want sovereignty.





Dr Evanor Palac-McMiken, PAA’s president, closed the session with a reminder to Filipino-Australians to do their research before voting at the end of the year. She reiterated the panellists' views, emphasising that recognition is a crucial step towards acknowledging the diverse communities in Australia.





The organisers attempted to extend an invitation to a representative who was against the proposed referendum, but found it challenging to do so.





SBS Filipino reached out to Filipino-Australians in the ACT to get their perspectives on the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament. While some remained undecided, one individual who opposed the idea of the Voice argued that instead of spending taxpayers' money on a referendum vote, resources should be directed towards addressing the pressing issues faced by First Nations communities, such as improving access to quality education and healthcare services to bridge the gap.





The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum question being considered to be put to Australians later this year will be:



