Matapos ang ilang taong pag-lobby, bukas na ang Philippine Consulate General sa Melbourne

(Middle) Acting Head of Post, Deputy Consul General Anthony Mandap with DFA staff.

(Middle) Acting Head of Post, Deputy Consul General Anthony Mandap with DFA staff. Source: DFA

Published 28 February 2020 at 12:51pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Matapos ang maraming taon ng pag-lobby, nagbukas na ang tanggapan ng The Philippine Consulate General sa Melbourne. Naka-usap natin ang Acting Head of Post, Deputy Consul General Anthony Mandap.

