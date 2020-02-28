Matapos ang ilang taong pag-lobby, bukas na ang Philippine Consulate General sa Melbourne
(Middle) Acting Head of Post, Deputy Consul General Anthony Mandap with DFA staff. Source: DFA
Published 28 February 2020 at 12:51pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Matapos ang maraming taon ng pag-lobby, nagbukas na ang tanggapan ng The Philippine Consulate General sa Melbourne. Naka-usap natin ang Acting Head of Post, Deputy Consul General Anthony Mandap.
Published 28 February 2020 at 12:51pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share