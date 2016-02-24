Pamahalaan, MILF Malakas pa ang Pagtatalaga sa Kapayapaan: Pinuno ng Panel

Ito ang pagtatasa ni Propesor Miriam Coronel Ferrer, pinuno ng peace panel ng pamahalaan sa proseso ng kapayapaan sa Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), alinsunod sa pagka-bigo ng Kongreso na ipasa ang Bangsamoro Basic Law o BBL.
Source: Shirley Escalante
Published 24 February 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 25 February 2016 at 1:24pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nililikha ang mga mekanismo para ipa-iral ang mga programa hinggil sa tinatawag na "transitional justice and reconciliation". Larawan: Si Propesor Miriam Coronel Ferrer, Taga-pangulo ng Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process ( OPAPP), kanan, kinakapanayam ni Shirley Escalante para sa SBS Radio.
Published 24 February 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 25 February 2016 at 1:24pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share