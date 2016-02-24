SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pamahalaan, MILF Malakas pa ang Pagtatalaga sa Kapayapaan: Pinuno ng Panel

Miriam Coronel-Ferrer

Miriam Coronel-Ferrer

Published 24 February 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 25 February 2016 at 1:24pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Nililikha ang mga mekanismo para ipa-iral ang mga programa hinggil sa tinatawag na "transitional justice and reconciliation". Larawan: Si Propesor Miriam Coronel Ferrer, Taga-pangulo ng Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process ( OPAPP), kanan, kinakapanayam ni Shirley Escalante para sa SBS Radio.

Ito ang pagtatasa ni Propesor Miriam Coronel Ferrer, pinuno ng peace panel ng pamahalaan sa proseso ng kapayapaan sa Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), alinsunod sa pagka-bigo ng Kongreso na ipasa ang Bangsamoro Basic Law o BBL.

