Highlights Sold at 3.2 million Australian dollars, "Party Animal" by Ronald Ventura becomes the most expensive painting made by a Filipino artist

The country's bet for the oldest living person had been alive even before the Philippines got its independence from Spain

Contrary to popular belief, Luzon, Panay and Mindanao are the major islands that the stars in the Philippine flag represent, not Visayas







