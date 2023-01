Kinumpleto ng isang postgrad ang 43 na kurso online habang may pandemya

"I like that studying helps with my self-development and that it makes me realise that there's so much more out there for me to learn."





Kahit busy sa kanyang postgraduate degree sa Entrepreneurship and Innovation si Gelo Antonio, naisipan niyang mag-aral pa ng 43 na kurso online habang may pandemya.











Highlights





Kinumpleto ni Gelo Antonio ang 43 na kurso online habang pandemya. Nabibilang dito ang mga ilang kurso sa mga kilalang paaralan kagaya ng Duke University at University of California.

Iba-iba ang mga kursong kanyang kinuha. Kasama dito ang Meditation at Project Management.

Naniniwala siya na makakatulong ang upskilling sa kanyang karera.

43 na kurso

Sinumulan mag-aral online ni Gelo noong Hunyo.





"My alma mater in the Philippines, Malayan Colleges Laguna, had a partnership with Coursera and they invited alumni to take free courses online."





Kasama sa mga mabibigat na kurso na pinag-aralan ni Gelo ang Project Management, Design Thinking Approach, Information Systems Auditing at Data Science mula sa mga kilalang paaralan gaya ng Duke University, University of California at John Hopkins.





Gelo took up online courses from prestigious universities such as Duke University. Source: Gelo Antonio Kinailangan niyang ipasa ang mga eksamen para sa mga kursong ito upang makuha ang mga certificates.





"I would take breaks in between the heavier courses by also taking relatively lighter courses like Fitness and Meditation."





Upskilling

Aminado si Gelo na nakakaramdam siya ng "pure joy" sa bawat kursong kanyang natatapos.





"The goal of our alma mater for us was 20 certificates for 2020. I enjoyed it so much, I didn't realise I did more than 40!"





"The goal of our alma mater for us was 20 certificates for 2020. I enjoyed it so much, I didn't realise I did more than 40!" Source: Gelo Antonio





Para kay Gelo, makakatulong sa kanyang buhay at karera ang mga kursong kanyang pinag-aralan.





"The lighter courses give me that 'aha!' moment whenever I learn something new."





"Back in the Philippines, I worked as a Certified Public Accountant for a big four firm; so as I progress in my career in the future, I'll be managing more people and taking on more responsibilities. Heavier courses like Project Management can help me in my career."





"When you know what you want to learn and why you want to learn it, you'll have drive." Source: Gelo Antonio





Para sa mga nagnanais mag-aral online, saad ni Gelo na mahalagang alamin kung bakit mo ito gustong gawin.





"When you know what you want to learn and why you want to learn it, you'll have drive."





"Also, it's important to know what demotivates you - what distracts you and prevents you from learning. You need to strategise to have the energy to keep it up."





BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily