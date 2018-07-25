SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Planong buwis sa asukal, sinuportahan ng Premier ng Queensland

Sugar tax

Published 25 July 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:46pm
By Nick Melgar, Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Narito ang ulo ng mga pangunahing balita mula Queensland: Suporta ng Premier sa buwis sa asukal at pagtaga. Pangalawang premier, namuno sa rali upang gawing legal ang aborsyon sa estado At EKKA, babalik sa Brisbane sa Agosto.

