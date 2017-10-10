SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Rasismo nailagay sa pokus sa pagpupulong ng FECCA

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Jenevieve Chang

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 10 October 2017 at 3:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang rasismo ang isa sa mga pokus ng talakayan sa taunang pagpupulong ng Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia (FECCA) sa Darwin. Larawan: Jenevieve Chang (AAP)

Published 10 October 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 10 October 2017 at 3:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero