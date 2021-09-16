Australia binabaan ang bilang ng mga Australyanong makakabalik sa bansa

Highlights Australia binabaan ang quarantine caps

Proseso ng pagbalik sa Australia sinsabing mas mahal at mahirap

Dismayado ang maraming mga Australyano sa bagong proseso

Maswerteng nakabalik ng Melbourne ang mag-asawang Mclenan matapos makansela ang kanilang byahe dahil sa pagpapababa ng hotel quarantine caps





"We felt really lucky that we were able to get home - there are so many people in similar situations who can't. We happen to be in L.A., which is where the flight leaves from, but there's lots of people across the US who aren't in L.A., who can't take advantage of last minute flights, last minute cancellation."





Dagdag nila, mas mahirap ang proseso ngayon at maari pang makansela ng biglaan ang mga flight.





Advertisement