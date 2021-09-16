SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australia binabaan ang bilang ng mga Australyanong makakabalik sa bansa

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Returning Australians frustrated as the quarantine cap system cancels flights

Returning Australians frustrated as the quarantine cap system cancels flights Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2021 at 11:22am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Allan Lee, Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Dismayado naman ang maraming Australyano na stranded sa labas ng Australia dahil pahirapan at mahal ang proseso ng pagbabalik sa australya.

Published 16 September 2021 at 11:22am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Allan Lee, Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Australia binabaan ang quarantine caps
  • Proseso ng pagbalik sa Australia sinsabing mas mahal at mahirap
  • Dismayado ang maraming mga Australyano sa bagong proseso
Maswerteng nakabalik ng Melbourne ang mag-asawang Mclenan matapos makansela ang kanilang byahe dahil sa pagpapababa ng hotel quarantine caps

"We felt really lucky that we were able to get home - there are so many people in similar situations who can't. We happen to be in L.A., which is where the flight leaves from, but there's lots of people across the US who aren't in L.A., who can't take advantage of last minute flights, last minute cancellation."

Dagdag nila, mas mahirap ang proseso ngayon at maari pang makansela ng biglaan ang mga flight.

Advertisement
"The one thing that has been so frustrating is that it literally seems to happen on a whim and very arbitrarily. In New Zealand they have a voucher system where they don't have endless places for quarantine but if you get a voucher then you are confirmed and you can book a flight."

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?