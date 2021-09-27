SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga Balita ngayong ika-27 ng Setyembre

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Looc, Occidental Mindoro early Monday, rattling parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Looc, Occidental Mindoro early Monday, rattling parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Source: Phivolcs

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2021 at 12:24pm, updated 27 September 2021 at 12:41pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Lunes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Published 27 September 2021 at 12:24pm, updated 27 September 2021 at 12:41pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw

I-Like at Follow sa Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?