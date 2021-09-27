Mga Balita ngayong ika-27 ng Setyembre

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Looc, Occidental Mindoro early Monday, rattling parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Source: Phivolcs
Published 27 September 2021 at 12:24pm, updated 27 September 2021 at 12:41pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Lunes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.
