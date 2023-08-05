Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Agosto 2023

A flooded road in Macabebe, Pampanga as of Thursday (Aug. 3, 2023) due to the combined effects of southwest monsoon and typhoons Egay and Falcon. Based on the latest report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 640,449 families or 2,246,464 individuals in Central Luzon were affected by the weather disturbances. (Photo courtesy of the Provincial Government of Pampanga)