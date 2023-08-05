Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Agosto 2023

Pampanga floods.jpg

A flooded road in Macabebe, Pampanga as of Thursday (Aug. 3, 2023) due to the combined effects of southwest monsoon and typhoons Egay and Falcon. Based on the latest report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 640,449 families or 2,246,464 individuals in Central Luzon were affected by the weather disturbances. (Photo courtesy of the Provincial Government of Pampanga)

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

KEY POINTS
  • Punong Ministro Anthony Albanese, nangakong hindi ipagpapaliban ang Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum.
  • Sumipa na sa 29 ang patay mula sa pananalanta ng bagyong Egay at Falcon.
  • Filipinas, muling sasabak sa dalawang torneo.
