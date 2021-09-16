Mga balita ngayong ika 16 ng Setyembre

SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen Mga balita ngayong ika 16 ng SetyembrePlay13:41SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen Judges at International Criminal Court have approved a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity allegedly committed under President Duterte Source: King Rodriguez /PCOOGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (25.07MB)Published 16 September 2021 at 11:14am, updated 16 September 2021 at 11:17amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umagaPublished 16 September 2021 at 11:14am, updated 16 September 2021 at 11:17amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more stories ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utangJim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang AlbaneseMga balita ngayong ika-26 ng OktubreSapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?