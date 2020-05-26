Mga registered dog breeders sa kung papaano makaiwas sa puppy scams

"I used to live in the Philippines for 2 1/2 years. I was showing my dog Cody in a dog show and Meriam was a spectator. That's how we met," saad ng may-ari ng Pawtucket Kennels na si Barry Wickers.





Ang tagpuang ito ay napunta sa kasal at ngayo'y nakatira na sina Barry at Meriam sa Victoria. Naka-pokus sila sa pag-show at pag-breed ng mga American Staffordshire Terriers. Barry and Meriam now live in Victoria showing and breeding American Staffordshire Terriers. Source: Meriam Wickers











Highlights





Anak ang turing nina Barry at Meriam sa kanilang mga aso.

Mahalagang makipag-ugnayan sa Australian National Kennel Council (ANKC) bago bumili ng aso.

Nanawagan ang ANKC na kung maaari, huwag muna mag-breed ang mga breeders sa panahong ito.

Pagmamahal para sa aso

"My grandfather and father used to breed and show pedigree dogs. I started showing dogs when I was 16 in 1964," saad ni Barry.





Nagsimulang mag-breed at mag-show si Barry ng mga German Shepherds. Pagkatapos ng 25 na taon, Boston Terriers naman ang napili niyang breed.





Barry used to breed and show German Shepherds and Boston Terriers. Source: Adam Kontor from Pexels / Melissa Jansen van Rensburg from Pexels





"I had Boston Terriers when I lived in Brisbane; but when my last three died, I couldn't get another because I was missing them so much."





"I needed a breed of dog that was more robust, would live longer and would be protective of the family as well."





Pinagdesisyunan nina Barry at Meriam na mag-pokus sa American Staffordshire (o Amstaff) Terriers, isang breed ng aso na mapagkakatiwalaan.





Barry and Meriam currently focus on breeding and showing Amstaffs. Source: Meriam Wickers





"I was scared at first because the dogs were big; but now I love them. They're our children. They love us and protect us," saad ni Meriam.





Mga pekeng puppy ads

Ngayong panahon ng pandemic, may mga nalulungkot na naghahanap ng mga aso. Dahil dito, laganap ngayon ang mga fake puppy ads online.





"Unfortunately, puppy scams have been going on for a while now. It's annoying and it's wrong," saad ni Barry.





Ayon sa kanya, naka-register ang tunay na mga breeders sa Australian National Kennel Council (ANKC).





A true breeder in Australia is registered with the Australian National Kennel Council (ANKC). Source: Meriam Wickers  "The local bodies of ANKC include Dogs Victoria, Dogs NSW, etc. They're the governing bodies for all breeders. They set the rules that we have to abide by."





"Those looking to buy pups should not just believe the ads they see. They should also question the seller which governing body they belong to as well as their membership number. They should then check with ANKC."





Sa pag-check sa ANKC, makakasigurado ang mamimili na naalagaan ng mabuti ang mga aso. Mapipigilan din ang modus operandi ng mga scammer.





True breeders genuinely care for their dogs and abide by a genetic code. Source: Meriam Wickers





"The photo of our first litter was actually stolen and used in a fake ad by scammers. We reported it to ANKC and it became a police matter."





"If you want to check for legitimate available pups, go to Dogz Online. The breeders there are registered with ANKC."





Pang-matagalang commitment

Ayon kay Barry, dapat alalahanin ng mga tao na pang-matagalan ang pagkakaroon ng aso.





"In this current environment, the ANKC has asked us to preferably not breed."





Barry shares that potential owners should be mindful that a dog is a long-term commitment. Source: Meriam Wickers





"The ANKC worries that people in lockdown are lonely and want a pup now - but what about after? Are they going to keep the dog in the right conditions? Are they going to give them away? That's a concern."





Para sa mga seryosong magkaroon ng aso, saad ni Meriam na naging malaking biyaya sa kanyang buhay ang mga alaga nila.





"Instead of feeling sad, I go to the dogs." Source: Meriam Wickers





"I'm far from my family. The dogs help prevent boredom and loneliness. Instead of feeling sad, I go to the dogs. They entertain me, protect me and give me unconditional love."





BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



